Evangeline Lilly’s Net Worth Includes 3 ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’ Movies—What She Makes Compared to Paul Rudd

Powerful. Evangeline Lilly’s net worth reflects her expansive career in show business. She broke through the small screen on the ABC hit TV show Lost in the early 2000s, and now she’s making her moves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp in Marvel’s Ant-Man series.

Lilly’s career started in the early 2000s and she still continues to star immensely today. In an Esquire interview in February 2023, Ant-Man co-star Paul Rudd said, “She can put up a tough facade, but she finds those moments to show Hope’s vulnerability. She plays her that way, and that’s what makes her human and not just a one-dimensional cartoon character.” He adds, “Evangeline has a fiercely independent streak.”

So what is Evangeline Lilly’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Evangeline Lilly’s net worth?

What is Evangeline Lilly’s net worth? Evangeline Lilly’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lilly first pursued modeling in Canada as she was discovered by a Ford Modelling Agency agent while passing the time in Kelowna, British Columbia. Lilly’s first breakthrough role was Kate Austen in the hit ABC primetime drama Lost. She was reportedly paid around $150,000 per episode and stared in 108 of the 121 episodes. She almost didn’t get the role as she had visa problems before the show’s premiere but got it approved just in time. She received the Screen Actors Guild Award for ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series along with the rest of the cast in 2005 and in 2006, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. The show ran from 2004 to 2010.

While she starred in Lost, she went on to appear in the Academy Award-winning film The Hurt Locker in 2008. Along with the rest of the cast, Lilly was rewarded with the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Cast. In 2012, she was cast as the Mirkwood elf Tauriel in Peter Jackson’s three-part adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. The role was created specifically for the movie as it’s not in Tolkien’s original books.

In 2021, Lilly went under controversy under her anti-vaccine stances during the COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a picture of her saying it was “business as usual” on Instagram, and claimed that she values “freedom over [her] life.” She also attended an Anti-Vaccine rally in Washington DC in 2022. “I didn’t expect anyone to pay attention to it, because no one ever pays attention to what I post,” she told Esquire. Ten days after her original post, she posted to apologize. “I ended up having enough people say to me, ‘Well, there’s a lot of people who are dying right now, and it might have been really insensitive to what they’re going through,’ and that resonated for me.”

She also told the site that despite her long career, she still feels lonely in Hollywood, noting that she still drives her Ford car from 2001. She also notes that she has “four careers”: running an NGO in Rwanda, writing children’s books, acting, and, more recently, writing and producing movies. “I can’t have it all. I’ve learned that. That was a lie I was told in the 1980s, when I was growing up as a little girl and being empowered by the feminists in the eighties saying, ‘Honey, you can have it all.’ You can’t.”

How much does Evangeline Lilly make from the Ant-Man and the Wasp movies?

How much does Evangeline Lilly make from the Ant-Man and The Wasp movies? The numbers are not known from what Evangeline Lilly makes from the Ant-Man movies, but it is considerably less than what her co-star Paul Rudd is making. The actor who plays Ant-Man reportedly made $40 million in 2019 after the release of Avenger’s Endgame, which is still the highest-grossing movie of all time.

According to director Peyton Reed, Lilly and Rudd were paid the same amount for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. “They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed told Yahoo in 2020. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.”

In an interview with Variety, she was asked if she wanted to keep the momentum going with superhero movies. “Gosh, that’s a hard question,” she says with a nervous chuckle. “These are a commitment. They take a lot to do, and I have two kids at home. Every time that call comes in, I take a deep breath and go, ‘Whoa, am I ready for this? Am I willing to do it again?’ But every time I do. I do it again.”

Before her endeavors with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hugh Jackman approached her with the opportunity to be in the X-Men series. “[Jackman] was like, ‘Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won’t talk to anybody. They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing,’” Lilly said. “I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested.’” Lilly added, “I was like, ‘I feel like such a dick because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?!’ I felt so rude!”

What charities is Evangeline Lilly involved with?

What charities is Evangeline Lilly involved with? As well as an NGO, Evangeline Lily is involved with the GO Campaign. In 2009, she auctioned off Brazilian-inspired underwear with proceeds going to Tas kBrazil. “Task Brazil is an organization that gives the street kids in Brazil a fighting chance at a happy and prosperous life,” said Lilly. “On eBay, I’m offering beautiful Brazilian-made lingerie as a fun and enticing way for you to not only invest in yourself, but also in the poor and abandoned children of Brazil.”

