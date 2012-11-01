Evan Rachel Wood Married Jamie Bell in a Carolina Herrera Mermaid Gown

Even though she was once the epitome of a rocker chick (during her on-and-off relationship with Marilyn Manson), it turns out Evan Rachel Wood is actually quite traditional when it comes to style. The “True Blood” actress married actor beau Jamie Bell on Tuesday in a Chantilly lace mermaid gown with capped sleeves by superstar American designer Carolina Herrera.

We can’t imagine what she would have worn if she had actually walked down the aisle with Manson as planned—perhaps a goth approved purple Vivienne Westwood gown like Manson’s ex Dita Von Teese?)—but the dress certainly sounds gorgeous.

“I am so happy for Evan, she is a timeless beauty and her gown in Chantilly lace captures this perfectly,” Herrera told Us Weekly.

Congratulations to the happy couple (who actually met on the set of Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” music video back in 2005), and we can’t wait to see pictures of yet another Hollywood wedding dress.