Our favorite Barely Safe for Work (BSFW?) photographer Terry Richardson has turned his lens on Evan Rachel Wood for the May issue of GQ. And, in typical Terry form, she looks sexier than ever and well, a little dangerous.

In the issue, she talks about upcoming projects including Whatever Works with Woody Allen in which she plays a runaway teen who marries Larry David (sounds about right) and possibly staring as Mary Jane in the upcoming Broadway production of Spider-Man.