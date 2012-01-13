Evan Rachel Wood Gets Naked After Engagement Announcement

Evan Rachel Wood is one of my favorite wild children in Hollywood. While most actresses who know how to have a good time can’t seem to keep it together, Evan is sort of legendary in New York City for her hard partying, but it has certainly not impacted her career negatively.

A string of weird choices — including an on-and-off relationship with bizarre shock rocker Marilyn Manson — have also proved to not be detrimental for the actress who many of us came to know from her racy role in Thirteen.

Anyway, despite being somewhat quirky (and, well, insane), Evan seems to be settling down quite nicely. The 24-year-old recently announced her engagement to British actor Jamie Bell, but let’s just say that’s not exactly making her an old maid. She posed for Flaunt Magazine‘s 13th anniversary issue — completely naked!

While I can’t say I’d be totally comfortable with the person I was set to wed displaying their T & A for every indie kid in the country, the pictures (shot by Ellen von Unwerth)are actually gorgeous. These are completely NSFW, so if you’re at the office, wait until you’re home to click through — but otherwise, check out the gallery above for Evan’s spread (oof, maybe not the best word choice…).