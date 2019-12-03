Evan Rachel Wood Reacted to Rumors She’s Dating Angelina Jolie & Her Response Is Unexpected

An eventful Monday. Evan Rachel Wood reacted to Angelina Jolie dating rumors and was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her song “Show Yourself” with Idina Menzel from the Frozen II soundtrack. The Westworld actress, 32, took to her Twitter on Monday, Dec. 2, to announce the music news and respond to wild rumors that she’s dating Angelina Jolie.

“I made it on the @billboardcharts AND I am dating #AngelinaJolie ?? What. a. DAY,” she wrote in response to a Gossip Cop tweet that read: “Angelina Jolie Dating @evanrachelwood ?”

As random as the couple (TBH, we low-key ship it tho), Evan seems to be a fan of the potential pair. After her response, the Thirteen star liked several tweets in support of the relationship. “I mean if you are, good job,” one of the tweets read, while another post pointed out that both actresses are bisexual: “Twenty Bi-teen closing out STRONG.”

The dating rumors started when Woman’s Day, an Australian tabloid, published a piece titled “In Heaven With Evan: Ange’s New Lady Love,” which detailed Angelina’s supposed relationship with the True Blood alum. “Angelina is absolutely smitten with Evan. And while she’s determined to keep things private for as long as she can, she’s told pals that she’s done with men and is the happiest she’s been in a long time,” a source told the magazine. “Ange always thought Evan was incredibly attractive and said they had a spark after hanging out backstage at the awards, but they both had partners at the time. They had an electric chemistry, and Brad even joked about feeling left out after Ange gushed about Evan afterwards.”

Woman’s Day claimed that Angelina and Evan connected at a Disney studio where they were doing voiceovers for their respective films, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Frozen II. Of course, the good people at Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and determined they were completely false. A source close to the Girl Interrupted star told the site that the claims are “total fiction” and that the Oscar winner isn’t dating anyone and is focused on her kids and her career.

Now, with Evan’s tweet denying the relationship, we’re sure the rumors are just a fanfiction fantasy.