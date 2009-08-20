Evan Flaunts, We Envy

Besides having a lovelife that makes us a bit uneasy, and basically being the Lolita of Hollywood, there’s something about Evan Rachel Wood that’s just extremely likable. Maybe it’s the fact that she’s earned that triple threat status most Disney stars only wish they had (legit talented actress, singer, and model), or maybe it’s the fact that she’s still rocking black nail polish. Either way, she’s on the cover of Flaunt this month and she looks hot.

In this behind the scenes video from the Flaunt September cover shoot, she wears Margiela like it’s from Target, and rolls around on a plastic-covered bed like a Dexter extra, or a future CSI corpse. (She almost flashes her Britney when she shows us one of her many tattoos.) She also talks…a lot, but that’s not really why we like her. The fact that she’s slated to be on True Blood is a big factor, not gonna lie.

So while we’re pondering how she gets the most perfectly fuzzy-touseled hair we’ve ever seen, and while Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez wonder how the former Thirteen star is so awesome, we’ll let Evan just be herself in sky-high heels and um, no top.