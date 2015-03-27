Eva Mendes Wore a $6 Dress on the Red Carpet

Ah, celebrities. Underneath the $5,000 handbags, mansions, and, fancy cars, they really are just like us. Or at least they were before they were superstars. Eva Mendes proved this to be true with a #tbt Instagram that shows her wearing—gasp!—a $6 dress from Goodwill to an event.

In the Instagram snap, Mendes explains that the thrift-store dress was worn to her first red carpet event in 2001—a premiere for “The Others” when she she was 27 years old. “The debut of my latest @nyandcompany collection has me throwing back to my first red carpet,” the 41-year-old captioned the photo. “I did my own hair and make up and that’s a $6 dress from Goodwill. I’ve always loved a cheap find. Viva thrift shops!”

It seems that Eva is marketing herself as the ultimate “real girl” these days, with her affordable line for New York & Co., and her new cosmetics line, Circa, which is sold at Walgreens and ranges in price from $7-$15. Still, props to Eva for choosing a dress that costs less than a two slices of pizza and a soda for her first movie premiere.