Eva Mendes Set to Model for Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein has become notorious for his racy underwear and jeans ads placed all over New York City. It’s hard to take a walk outside without acknowledging the fifty-foot “threesome” billboard hanging over your head. But as reported by WWD, The Fall 2009 Calvin Klein campaign will feature a new breed of sexy actress turned model as Eva Mendes and Jamie Dorman grope each other’s wet bodies in their newest underwear ad. In the meantime, several more ads are scheduled to premiere soon. Who knew a trip out to lunch could get so steamy.