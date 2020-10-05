Eva Mendes Just Shut Down a Troll For Saying Ryan Gosling Should Let Her ‘Out More’

Don’t come between her and her man. Eva Mendes responded to a troll saying Ryan Gosling should let her “out more.” Here’s what went down.

The Hitch actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 2, to post a black-and-white throwback of her running on a beach for a photoshoot. In the caption, Mendes wrote about how much she misses the beach because of quarantine. “Went for a run on the beach this morning🖤 No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago,” she wrote. “Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Her caption led to a troll criticizing the couple’s relationship and suggesting that Gosling keeps Mendes inside. “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” the user wrote. However, Mendes was quick with a clap back. She responded, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esmerelda, in 2014. The two had another child, Amada, less than two years later. In an Instagram post in April 2020, Mendes explained why she doesn’t post photos of her husband or her kids on her social media. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she said. “And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

In an interview with People in 2017, Mendes, who is Cuban-American, opened up about what it’s like raising a bilingual household. “Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute,” Mendes said. “She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture.”

She continued, “My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”