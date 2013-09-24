Eva Mendes’ New Collection for New York & Company Is Actually Really Cute

Some women have it all. Not only does she get to go home to Ryan Gosling every night, but Eva Mendes has also just launched her first-ever capsule collection, which is now available exclusively at New York & Company. And here’s the kicker: it’s actually really cute.

“For my first meeting with [New York & Company], I literally brought in a piece of luggage and I just dumped it on the floor and said, ‘Okay, can we kind of, sort of, remake all these pieces with our own twist?’” Mendes told InStyle during the collection’s launch party. “I have a antique necklace that looks almost exactly like this and I thought, ‘I really love it; why not pay homage to it?’”

You can shop the entire line of accessories and clothing, which features colorful tunic dresses, blouses, and pants in floral, leopard, polka-dot, and more prints ranging in price between $20 to $160 at New York & Company stores and nyandcompany.com.

