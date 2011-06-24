Eva Mendes is Thierry Mugler’s New Angel

Thierry Mugler premiered its new fragrancethe eau du toilette version of its classic Angel eau du parfumlast night, as well as the commercial starring the new face of the fragrances, Eva Mendes. Mendes stepped out in a dress custom-made by the house’s creative director Nicola Formichetti.

Mendes’ relationship with Angel goes back to when the scent first debuted in 1991the actress remembers her older sisters wearing the fragrance, which made shooting the campaign extra special for her. Mendes even sings on the soundtrack that accompanies the commercial!

“I think scent really helps identify who you are,” Mendes told us. “For me, I’m always locked on to a scent, I’ve had it for years. I don’t change scents very often.”

The print campaigns were shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and will be in print in October. Formichetti was absent from the party, but Thieirry Mugler was present, accompanied by a gregarious drag queen who might have actually been the best-dressed person at the event in her vintage Mugler.

The fragrance’s commercial was debuted at the partyEva rides a train, smells the perfume, has a dream, is an angel… you get the picture. Former Angel front-womanNaomi Watts was there to pass the proverbial torch to Mendes, and she looked amazing in a pant suit and Louboutin booties.

To go along with the fragrance’s origins of Mugler’s childhood memories of a carnival, there was cotton candy and other bite-sized versions of carnival treats, but served by cute caterers in black instead of creepy carnies in cut-off t-shirts. But maybe that’s just the difference between French and American carnivals. How angelic.

Photos: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa Press