StyleCaster
Share

Eva Mendes Goes Nude in Alberta Ferretti

What's hot
StyleCaster

Eva Mendes Goes Nude in Alberta Ferretti

Kerry Pieri
by

Eva Mendes at the The DKMS 4th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia. Photo: INFevents.com

Eva Mendes got in on spring’s nude fashion trend in a dusty peach Alberta Ferretti gown for the 4th Annual DKMS: Linked Against Leukemia Gala in NYC last night. The face of Calvin Klein must have been feeling a little less minimal, and a bit more fancy when she opted for the crochet-paneled silk dress.

But while we give kudos to the actress for trying out the tough-to-wear peach shade, is blending her dress with her skin tone a good thing? If anything, it seems this nude hue washes out the Hitch beauty’s sultry features.

Perhaps, Mendes was looking to balance the lack of color with a little shimmer, pairing the silk gown with a little bling by way of bracelets, earrings and a serious knuckle duster.

What do you think of Eva’s ensemble? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share