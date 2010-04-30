Eva Mendes Goes Nude in Alberta Ferretti

Eva Mendes at the The DKMS 4th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia. Photo: INFevents.com

Eva Mendes got in on spring’s nude fashion trend in a dusty peach Alberta Ferretti gown for the 4th Annual DKMS: Linked Against Leukemia Gala in NYC last night. The face of Calvin Klein must have been feeling a little less minimal, and a bit more fancy when she opted for the crochet-paneled silk dress.

But while we give kudos to the actress for trying out the tough-to-wear peach shade, is blending her dress with her skin tone a good thing? If anything, it seems this nude hue washes out the Hitch beauty’s sultry features.

Perhaps, Mendes was looking to balance the lack of color with a little shimmer, pairing the silk gown with a little bling by way of bracelets, earrings and a serious knuckle duster.

What do you think of Eva’s ensemble? Let us know in the comments.