Eva Mendes, Genie in a Bottle

After Eva Mendes dazzled in Calvin Klein at the MET Ball Monday night, she immediately flew back to Los Angeles yesterday, where she was spotted at LAX airport. Eva is wearing black harem pants, one of the biggest trends for the spring, as well as the obligatory giant sunglasses that all celebrities must wear while jetting through an airport. This photo should be a lesson to all who are eager to wear harem pants, as these are flattering and subtle, but at the same time still manage to embrace the trend in a very wearable way.