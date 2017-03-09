Eva Mendes’ Diet Includes This for Lunch and Dinner Every Single Day

Eva Mendes strikes us as someone who is pretty animated. She doesn’t really seem like a creature of habit. But as it turns out, she eats the exact same thing for lunch and dinner every single day. So, the real question is—how has she not already keeled over and died of boredom?!

“For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad,” she told Shape. OK, so far, so good. But then she went on to say, “I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way. I don’t get bored with food.”

But, like—how?? We tend to get bored with even the most delicious of meals if we eat them more than a few times in a row (at most). Apparently, Mendes is superhuman, and also eats to live: “I try to think about it as fuel for my body,” she explained. “But what I am looking forward to is the time when dinner becomes a sit-down situation again. Right now I’m in survival mode with two babies, eating on the go.”

Fair enough. And, hey, Victoria Beckham famously announced that she eats salmon every single day, though she does so not so much as a creature of habit, but because of her skin. “I used to have really problematic skin and [my dermatologist] said to me, ‘You have to eat salmon every single day.’ I said, ‘Really, every day?’ And he said, ‘Yes. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, you have to eat it every single day,'” Beckham said.

Well, boredom or no boredom, Mendes’ skin is rather glowy. We’re not about to rush out and start eating it for lunch and dinner too, but—if it’s good enough for Beckham and Mendes, we can see the draw.