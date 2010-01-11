Eva Mendes: Calvin Klein Ads Bring Her Back For Spring

Spring 2010 is right around the corner, which has only meant an influx of new ad campaigns, and new style inspirations.



This year, Eva Mendes rejoins Calvin Klein Jeans with model Jamie Dornan at her side. The two hotties can be seen rolling around half naked in the sand for a steamy look, making us crave the warm weather even more than we already do. Ads will be placed at Houston and Lafayette Streets as well as the High Line in New York City. Not in Manhattan? Not to worry. Catch the spread, shot by Steven Klein, in the upcoming March issues of Vanity Fair, Glamour, InStyle and V magazine.

Because Calvin Klein ads are always simple, sexy and great, here’s a list of our top iconic ads by Klein to be remembered:

Eva Mendes Fall/Winter 2009-2010



Eva’s first take proved to be sizzling hot since she’s back for round two!

Spring/Summer 2009



While no one extremely notable was featured in this ad campaign, it definitely made its mark on Calvin Klein’s history of ads for obvious reasons. Klein never fails to surprise.

Kate Bosworth Spring/Summer 2008



This all-American ad with Kate Bosworth is simply chic — making her the envy of every young girl.

Kate Moss late ’90s



One of the most iconic perfume ads in the 90s, Calvin Klein’s Obsession shoot with Kate Moss was made on a tight budget. Allegedly, no professional make-up was used proving Moss a true natural beauty.

Marky Mark 90s



Who can forget the iconic underwear shoot of Marky Mark for Calvin Klein? This picture made women everywhere swoon!

Kate Moss 1982



An 18-year-old stunning Kate Moss makes a statement for Calvin Klein’s underwear line in 1982. The androgynously-styled ad had women everywhere shopping for a fuller-cut of underwear.

Brooke Shields 1981



“Know what comes between me and my Calvin’s? Nothing!” Brooke Shields, 15 year old turned sex symbol, goes down in history in one of our favorite ads of all time!

