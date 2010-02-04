Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker: Behind the Scenes at London Fog Shoot!

Over the holiday season, Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker created buzz with their romantic London Fog ad campaign, and this spring, the Mr. and Mrs. are back at it as the spokescouple for the famous trench coat manufacturer.

The Desperate Housewives actress and her San Antonio Spur husband snuggled up for photographer Nino Munoz at L.A.s Milk Studios, looking fresh and bright in their white coats. Look for the couple’s ads to appear in magazines this March.

Tony and Eva aren’t the first celeb duo to pose for the cameras. Check out a few of our favorite couples’ editorial appearances, below.

Victoria and David Beckham Posh and Becks stripped down for Emporio Armani‘s Fall 2009 ad campaign.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Brad and Angie posed for W‘s “Domestic Bliss” shoot in 2005.

Heidi Klum and Seal

In 2008, Heidi and Seal flaunted their happiness for Spanish Elle.

Bruce and Emma Willis Mr. and Mrs. Willis made a bold statement after they first married by posing in a series of bondage-themed shots for W in July 2009.



