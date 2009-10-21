Eva Longoria Parker and NBA Hubby Tapped for London Fog Ad Campaign

First Gisele, now Eva–looks like London Fog has a thing for gorgeous, barely clothed women. (Maybe Rihanna will be next?) Eva Longoria Parker will grace magazines, billboards, and the web for London Fog’s new celebrity focused campaign. Her bare back indicates full nudity, but her London Fog bag and sex-god NBA husband Tony Parker keep the majority of her covered up.

“It was fun to work together,” Longoria Parker said of working side-by-side with Mr. Parker. Duh, Eva. You basically engaged in foreplay.

London Fog chose the two because they personify “the modern, romantic, and aspirational London Fog lifestyle.” After seeing the soon-to-be ad, we totally agree.