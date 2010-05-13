Eva Longoria Parker Is All Drama Queen In Cascading White Emilio Pucci

Eva Longoria Parker at the Premiere of ‘Robin Hood’ at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival. Image courtesy of Emilio Pucci.

The Cannes Film Festival designer gowns keep on coming. First jury member Kate Beckinsale channeled a certain fairy tale princess. Now there’s red carpet competition afoot for the title of drama queen. Not to be shown up, Eva Longoria Parker donned a breathtaking white cascading ruffled gown by Emilio Pucci.

Complete with asymmetrical neckline and does-it-ever-end train, not to mention some glittering baubles, the Desperate Housewife looked less suburban mom and more fit-for-the-monarchy red carpet regular.

With a voluminous updo and picture perfect beauty look, we don’t think we’ve ever seen this native Texan look more glam. What do you think of Mrs. Tony Parker’s red carpet stunner are you happy she traded in her often short, fitted little dresses? Let us know in the comments.

Related: Salma Hayek Debuts First Ever Gucci Couture Gown