Links to Click: Maxim’s Woman of the Year, How to Skip the Airport Security Line, More

The great wide world of the Internet offered up some good nibbles today. Read on!

1. Eva Longoria has been tapped Maxim’s Woman of the Year for 2014. The star confesses that she was a “band geek” in high school. There’s hope for us all! [Maxim]

2. If you’re reading this from Middle America, you’re probably cold right now. If you’re on the East Coast, prepare yourself. [Jezebel]

3. These are incredibly helpful, insider tips on how to skip the airport security line. Never wait again! [The Vivant]

4. How sad. Scott Disick is mourning the loss of his father, just two months after his mother passed away. [Us Weekly]

5. ICYMI: your eyebrow shape has everything to do with the haircut you’re currently rocking. [Daily Makeover]

6. LOL: Drew Barrymore made her new husband watch all her films. “She was surprised and angry I hadn’t seen them,” he says. [Marie Claire]

7. Ever had the urge to rub your face down with cow placenta? No? Then maybe some of these other weird facials are right for you. [Beauty High]

8. We miss you, Frank Ocean. Here are the 50 most anticipated albums of 2014. [Complex]