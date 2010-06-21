Eva Green Rocks Russia In Diamonds And A Floral Alexander McQueen

Eva Green at the Mariinsky Ball in Russia. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Montblanc, Image.net

French beaut Eva Green went romantic in Russia for the Mariinsky Ball of the Montblanc White Nights Festival in a flowing floral chiffon gown. The actress paired the frothy cream and red strapless creation from the Alexander McQueen Spring ’10 collection with accessories by the ritzy Montblanc brand where she serves as ambassador.

Held at the gilded Catherine Palace, Green was every part the Bond seductress with diamonds, a sultry Russia-worthy red lip and side-swept wavy hair.

We love the pretty pattern, sweetheart neckline and touches of volume in the cascading gown. What do you think of Eva’s look? Let us know in the comments!

