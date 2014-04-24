Links to Click: Eva Chen on Lucky’s Closing Rumors, Emma Stone’s New Look, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. ‘In a memo to staff Thursday morning, Lucky magazine editor in chief Eva Chen shot down rumors they would be shut down. [Fashioninsta]

2. Makeover Alert! Emma Stone debuted a drastic new hairstyle while promoting “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in New York City. [Daily Makeover]

3. Vogue creative director Grace Coddington has opened the doors to her chic New York City pad, and it’s full of cat cushions! [The Vivant]

4. Cosabella has just introduced a collection of glow-in-the-dark lingerie. [Racked]

5. With summer quickly approaching, it seems like it’s about time to bring out those gorgeous gams. These shaving tips will leave you wanting to show off your legs as much as possible! [Beauty High]

6. Ouch! Whatever you do, don’t be like this kid and dump someone via Instagram. [Uproxx]

7. You’ll never believe what Olivia Wilde was spotted doing the night before giving birth. [Us Weekly]

8. LOL! Cameron Diaz admitted to playing this hilarious prank on Jimmy Fallon‘s baby. [E! Online]