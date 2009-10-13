Eva Amurri: Californication Star Strips for the Camera, Susan Sarandon Reacts

Californication‘s Jackie, played by Eva Amurri, 24, takes her role from new student to nude student. Studying by day and stripping by night, Eva is certainly not shy on camera.

Would your mom be okay with you taking it all off on screen, even if it was on the hit show Californication? Mine certainly would not, however Susan Sarandon, mother of Eva Amurri, was excited for her daughter’s role. “She plays a woman who, as far as I can tell, is really in charge of her life and is not a victim. So it sounded to me like it would be a blast. I’ve already seen little bits and pieces of some of the nudity and she looks beautiful”, said Sarandon when asked about Eva’s character.

You can watch the clip here, but beware, this is certainly not suitable to watch at work, in the meantime settle for the re-cap: Opening up in purple-lit strip club, the camera is zoomed in on 6-inch heels and money on the ground, the camera pans out to Eva’s booty in some seriously sexy lingerie. As she takes off her top, David Duchovny, who is watching intently says, “see that is a prime example of what’s wrong with the younger generation, you leave nothing to the imagination,” which she definitely does not. Her pole dancing skills are quite impressive; were just still not sure how Mom could approve?

What do you think? Is Sarandon right to support her daughter or should she encourage her to cover up?