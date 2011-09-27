Europe Takes On U.S. And Australian Fashion Consumers

Remember when Zara‘s e-commerce expansion excluded the U.S.? Felt like the dark ages, right? How about when Topshop didn’t have stores in major cities like New York and Chicago and there wasn’t an H&M on every corner?

For decades Europe has been the leader in both luxury and mass fashion. As our beloved leader/StyleCaster CEO/maniacal social media enthusiast Ari Goldberg, told The Huffington Post, “European brands invented high street fashion. With the convergence of digital — which has created an even smaller world — and the impact of a golabl recession, now is the perfect time for brands with high quality, high design and superior value to make a push to the U.S.”

ASOS, Topshop and Zara are also moving in on the Australian market. The trend of taking European brands to foreign markets is a consequence of faltering economies and cautious consumers. Asia has also been capitalizing on outside consumerism to enhance its apparel brands. The Japanese company Uniqlo is set to open its largest store in the world on 5th Avenue this October.

The HuffPo cites the discrepancy between European and Asian companies successes in foreign countries with the diminished presence of American brands abroad, particularly in Europe. Joah Spearman references “low brand recognition, cultural differences and dissimilar buying patterns, high rents and costs of doing business” for America’s more restrained expansion.

Hey, as long as the Yankees and Aussies keep on handing out their cash, it’s likely that we will continue to see European and Asian companies target our population of trend-hungry fashionistas.