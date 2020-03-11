Is Rue Alive or Dead in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2? This Tweet Answers That Wild Cliffhanger

That Euphoria finale had us all worrying about whether or not Rue died. But fans of the HBO series can rest easy after hearing this Euphoria Season 2 spoiler—Rue’s alive! Now, we’re not actually spoiling anything, since Euphoria‘s official Twitter account (which, by the way, rivals fast-food chain Wendy’s for one of the best social media teams), pretty much confirmed this with a photo posted on March 11.

In the photo, included in the tweet below, we see 23-year-old triple-threat, Zendaya—who plays Rue in the series—smiling during a table reading. As fans in the replies suggest, this can only mean one thing: If Zendaya is still reading scripts for season 2, that means our girl Rue is alive and well (actually, maybe not the latter. But time will tell on that one).

Now, skeptics might say that Zendaya was already slated to return for Season 2 of Euphoria, so this doesn’t confirm much. After all, plenty of series keep characters on through flashback scenes (ahem, This Is Us). And when the season wrapped with a dream-sequence musical number—where Rue ultimately ends up falling over the edge off a pile of bodies—many felt it proved the fan theory that Rue was actually already dead, and was narrating the series from beyond the grave.

But as it turns out, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson sat down with The Hollywood Reporter back in Dec. 2019 to set the record straight. “I love what people’s interpretations are of it,” he said at the time, before confirming, “Rue’s not dead, if that’s the question.”

He continued, “I thought it was interesting when I read a piece [about that theory] and loved the piece but I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one. It’s not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side, and because I think that there’s a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her. The possibilities are endless in many ways.”

When the interviewer asked, “So we can put those “Rue is dead” rumors to rest then?”, Levinson replied with a resounding confirmation: “Yes, Rue is not dead. That I can say for certain.”

If just in case you needed any more proof, Euphoria‘s tweet gave it to you.