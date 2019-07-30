‘Euphoria’ Fans Rejoice! Season Two Has Been Confirmed, But There’s A Catch

HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria has been a hit since it premiered back in June. While Season 1 hasn’t quite finished yet, HBO just couldn’t wait before announcing on Twitter earlier this month that a Season 2 is definitely happening. These Euphoria Season 2 dates, theories and clues are so insightful, but there is something you should know.

The show follows Rue, played by Zendaya, who is heavily addicted to drugs and is trying to find the road to recovery all while being a teenager and maneuvering through life’s crazy paths. Obviously, the show wouldn’t be what it is without its frontrunner, but just in case you were concerned about her part in Season 2, Zendaya tweeted out her excitement for the next season and thus confirming her involvement. “Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow….” she wrote on her Twitter. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard, also shared her excitement for the renewal. Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Alexa Demie have also expressed their excitement.

While fans have no idea what to expect from Season 2, we can only hope it’s as good as this one. However, people have begun to speculate just how long the show can go on for.

Because the show follows high school students, it seems as though they can only take this plot so far. “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go,” HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine. “There’s a time limit.” HBO is said to be following Sam Levinson’s lead on the show who has based the series around his own life experiences and struggles with addiction. “We’ll follow [Sam’s] lead on that,” Bloys said.

The season finale is set to premiere this Sunday on HBO.