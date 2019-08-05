This ‘Euphoria’ Fan Theory Explains WTF Actually Just Happened With Rue

Fair warning—spoilers, spoilers and more spoilers are headed your way. So if you’re not completely caught up on Euphoria, leave now or forever hold your peace. The Euphoria Season 1 finale needs explaining—Rue sang with a choir and fans are just simply wanting some answers. The last few minutes of the Euphoria finale featured a completely out of the norm musical number featuring theta one and only Zendaya. Rocking her dad’s sweatshirt, Rue (aka Zendaya) rocked out to a real-life Zendaya song complete with a choir. Sure, sure.

But a Reddit user offered up a theory that is very compelling and may shed some light on the whole Glee-esque, albeit darker, musical number.

I doubt Rue pretty much all of the time. She’s an unreliable narrator but rather than as a writing prop, I think she’s unreliable because she’s an addict and addicts are liars (source: am one), but I think in that moment when she relapses, we see the euphoria she experiences, her dad is alive, she’s loving on the family, you’re singing and dancing and there’s a choir. Personally I don’t hear a choir when I’m fucked up but I 100% am a star in my own music video so I think that’s rather accurate. I thought it was an insanely innovative way to portray the feeling of a high.

Basically, there’s a ton of debate going around about whether or not Rue actually relapsed. It’s kind of like when everyone was trying to figure out the end of Inception. Remember the spinning top? We do. Leo does.

Michael Scott does.

Many people deemed the last scene as a flashback, but Rue is wearing the same clothes before and during the dance. This could suggest our protagonist did, in fact, relapse. Season 2, where you at?