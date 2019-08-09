Here’s The Truth About Rue’s Death In The Season 1 ‘Euphoria’ Finale

It’s been almost a week and we’re still not over it. Rue’s death in Euphoria’s Season 1 finale reveal was almost too much to bear–but now we know the truth. As the episode ended, Rue (Zendaya) returned home after dropping Jules (Hunter Schaefer) off at the train station. Sadly after three months of sobriety–she relapsed.

The season wrapped with a musical number of Rue with a gospel choir and a marching band–representing her state of literal euphoria. However, in a sequence that is still haunting us–the scene ends with Rue on top of a pile of bodies and then falling over the edge. This seemed to confirm the fan theory that Rue was actually already dead and was narrating the series from beyond the grave. However, as clever as that thinking is–it’s not actually true.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson sat down with The Hollywood Reporter saying,

Rue’s not dead, if that’s the question. I thought it was interesting when I read a piece [about that theory] and loved the piece but I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one. Rue is not dead. That I can say for certain.

Phew!

However, Levison also said that the dark sequence was super necessary. “I knew where Rue was headed and I knew what was going to happen,” Levinson explained. “But it felt like in some ways seeing her relapse felt dark to me in a way that doesn’t fully encapsulate the cycle and the madness of addiction — how you’re thrown back into it and thrown out of it and it’s dizzying and at times beautiful but also really f*cking terrifying.”

We all knew Zendaya was slated to return for Season 2 of Euphoria so we’re just pleased to know her character is alive. Levinson even gave us some tea about Season 2 saying,

It’s not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side. And because I think that there’s a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her. The possibilities are endless in many ways.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).