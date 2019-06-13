Um—HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Had To Cut Almost 100 Penises Out Of A Scene

We never expected this to be an issue but here we are. HBO’s Euphoria had too many penises in one scene. They ended up having to cut 80 (that’s right—80!) out of the scene. HBO is not a major television network (like ABC, NBC, CBS, etc) so they have very different rules for what can be shown on-screen. And basically, the answer is, well, anything! Drugs, alcohol, sex, rock & roll—it’s all fair game. (And thank goodness because that’s the only reason we were able to see Kit Harrington’s cute bum in Game of Thrones.) Anyway, it turns out the seemingly limitless network actually does have some limitations. And what was it that crossed the line? 100 penises. That’s what.

Apparently, the second episode of Euphoria, starring 22-year-old Zendaya, features a lot of men’s…er…packages? Nearly 30. But there were originally a lot more. The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that, “There are going to be parents who are going to be totally fucking freaked out,” when they see the series, particularly this episode. There’s a locker room scene in the second episode, focusing on an athlete named Nate (Jacob Elordi). The scene was supposed to be a kind of play on the infamous locker room scene from the original Carrie. But the network made it a bit tamer after it came across as too risqué, Levinson explained. Apparently, the original scene included, “like, 80 more!” Wowza.

An editor at Decider took it upon herself to count exactly how many penises made the cut in that scene—she counted 17 but added there could be a few more here and there. The Hollywood Reporter counted 30 in total throughout the entire episode. So, if you add the originally additional 80, that’s well over 100 penises. Seems about right that the show decided to reign it in a bit. LOL.

Tim Winter, president of Parents Television Council, isn’t super thrilled with the show. Winter says that Euphoria “appears to be overtly, intentionally marketing extremely graphic adult content—sex, violence, profanity, and drug use—to teens and preteens.” And he’s not entirely incorrect. Even the trailer features more drugs than we’ve ever seen at a festival.

Euphoria is set to premiere at 10 p.m. June 16 on HBO. So after you watch the second episode of Big Little Lies, maybe tune in and see exactly what this new show is all about—penises, aside.

With a leading man like Elordi, how can you resist?

Also quick question—does anyone else feel like this article was a new version of the “Penis” game you played in middle school? Who can scream it the loudest?!