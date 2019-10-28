How to Pull Off ‘Euphoria’ Halloween Costumes

Scroll To See More Images

Well, well, well. So you’ve decided to dress up as one of the many iconic characters from the hit HBO drama Euphoria—but are afraid of just looking like some regular ol’ edgy teen, instead of, you know, like you’re in costume. Fair. Being able to pull of Euphoria halloween costumes might seem easy on the offset (and hey, I’ll tell you that it is), but it might also get intimidating once you start putting it together. It’s not like you can just go to the Halloween store and pick up an all-inclusive Euphoria costume set, complete with psychedelic face glitter and some heavy, emotional baggage. No. You gotta DIY the whole thing. And we’re here to help.

Honestly, if you’re in a real pinch to get together a last-minute Halloween costume, you could just slap some glitter on your face and call it a Euphoria costume. Put on a colorful outfit and a raging ‘tude, and voila! You’re someone, anyone, from the sparkly Euphoria universe. This level of effort is very much okay, but if you’re planning on balling out and going as a specific Euphoria character—we got you.

Maddy, Jules, Kat, Rue, Cassie—we’re here to help you put together a halloween costume for these iconic Euphoria ladies that’s actually recognizable. You know, looks that won’t have people asking what you’re dressed up as this year (oy). So scroll through, soak up all the info that is ‘Euphoria costume ideas,’ and be prepared to win best costume (or at least some approving glances your way). And the best part is—you can definitely rewear these pieces in your non-Halloween life.

Jules Vaughn

My layering QUEEN. Jules arrives on the scene, all decked out in dainty pinks, holographic accents, and sartorial silhouettes that make her look seriously otherworldly (that’s because she is). You can pull off Jules’ look by layering on all your intricate delicates and finishing off with some holographic accessories.

Kat Hernandez

Kat Hernandez coming into herself, adopting her Kitty Kween persona, and showing up in a sacrilegious vinyl nun costume is the kind of glow up I can only dream of having. To remake Kat’s Halloween costume as your Halloween costume (oh, how very meta), just show up in black lipstick, maybe some interesting eyeliner work, an I will kill you sort of attitude, and this outfit from Amazon.

Rue Bennett

OUR LEADING LADY. Must protect at all costs. Perhaps the biggest giveaway that you’re dressed up as Rue is wearing something oversized. A printed button-up shirt, a gigantic hoodie, or even a crop top under a big, flowing over-shirt (buttons: undone). Whatever you do though, just don’t forget the Converse and glitter tears.

Maddy Perez

I know this is the girl you’re really here for. And I don’t blame you!!!!!!! Alexa Demie (you scene-stealer, youu) showed up, looking AF in this exact I.AM.GIA outfit. Lucky for you (and really, the rest of the us exact find-hungry fans), we found the matching set available, here. A pair of gold hoops and wild, wild rhinestone makeup is what you’ll need to top off the iconic look.

Cassie Howard

Cassie’s Alabama Worley of True Romance costume is iconic, itself—and what a great way to get in on that cow-print trend.