So, We’ve Figured Out The ‘Euphoria’ Ending & It’s Not Pretty

If you’re not into spoilers, please refrain from reading further because these Euphoria endings, spoilers and theories are a lot to take in. First and foremost, you can rejoice because Rue and the gang are set to return for Season 2. However, we doubt that the television series is going to go on for seasons and seasons. The kids have to grow up at some point.

HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine, “Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go. There’s a time limit.” Though the Euphoria series finale could be just around the corner, the show is based on an Israeli show of the same name which aired back in 2012. Therefore, we kind of know-how all of this will come to an end.

First and foremost, the American version of Euphoria is very different from the Isreali version. Both shows center a teenager struggling with mental health and addiction. The series has grown such a massive following here in America that fans have gone through great pains to figure out how the show will close.

Trigger warning. It gets dark as hell.

We clearly haven’t seen the Isreali version–but according to our friends who live deep within the Twitterverse– it’s not going to be a very happy ever after.

So now that you know– we can completely see Nate killing Jules–the boy is clearly unhinged. The whole Ashtray thing seems a bit farfetched to us and we certainly don’t see Fez attacking Rue. We also hope that HBO is done using sexual violence as a plot point.

However, a lot can happen before the Euphoria series finale. We’re just going to have to wait and see.