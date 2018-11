Object Of Desire

Eugenia Kim rose embellished cap, $265, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Traditionally, women go all out with the loudest and largest headgear for the Kentucky Derby. Arguably, there are only a few occasions a year for gigantic pastel taffeta bows.

Reason #2

You can still achieve the same springy, festive look with this scaled-down version from Eugenia Kim.

Reason #3

With a more sensible alternative, you’ll be able to wear this hat more often than just for the big race.