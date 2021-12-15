Spiked Chokers, Mushroom Lamps & Pop-Punk Everything—Here’s What Etsy Predicts Will Be the Top Trends in 2022

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one site we could spend hours and hours scrolling through, it’s Etsy. The marketplace promotes small businesses and artists who put a whole lot of care and craftsmanship into their creations, and it’s filled with infinite pages of inspiration. With countless shoppers flocking to Etsy for one-of-a-kind products, the company’s 2022 trends will look quite a bit different from those belonging to other big shopping sites.

We’re intrigued by what the upcoming year has in store for consumers, so let us unpack Etsy’s 2022 trends for you. We know Pantone revealed a soft yet playful violet shade as its color of the year, but Etsy is here to say that emerald green is up there, too. “We’re already seeing shoppers looking for ways to incorporate this hue, with searches for emerald green items up 64 percent and emerald green decor up 60 percent,” the brand wrote in a statement. It’s luxurious and also extremely versatile and balanced.

You can also expect statement lighting to gain traction in the home and living space next year. According to the same trend report, there’s been a 344 percent increase in searches for ’70s lighting, a 27 percent increase in searches for sculptural or decorative lighting, a 25 percent increase in searches for vintage lighting and a 22 percent increase in searches for color lighting. Your statement lighting centerpiece serves you in both function and aesthetic.

And lastly, in fashion, Etsy predicts a comeback for the pop-punk aesthetic. With pop-punk appearing more and more in mainstream music and social media (*cough, cough* Olivia Rodrigo), this Y2K style makes total sense. Shoppers are looking to tap into their feelings of angst and nostalgia, which comes to no surprise because of the ongoing pandemic. Etsy reveals that spiked collars are absolutely soaring in search, along with vintage plaid items, fishnet styles, studded belts, and more.

RELATED: 4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

All in all, we’re excited to see these key trends take off in the new year. Between the regal emerald green color of the year, functional-yet-trendy lighting and emo pop-punk looks, all we can say is 2022, please come sooner.

Below, find the three main trends and which products you can shop to get ahead of their likely shopping surge in 2022 while you still can.

Rich and Refined

Emerald Green Coasters

Say no more, we need these stunning emerald green coasters in our homes right this second. Buy a set for yourself and maybe a few more as gifts. The vivid green and shiny gold color duo is versatile enough to match with your existing décor and whatever else you decide to add.

Emerald Green Necklace

We’d wear this beautiful emerald green necklace in a heartbeat. It’s so dainty and charming, elevating any outfit you throw on.

Edgy and Expressive

Silver Drop Spike Chain Choker

Don’t get intimidated by this spiked chain necklace. Break out the shirt with the plunging neckline that you’ve been dying to wear, because this necklace will be sure to complete your look.

Fishnet Stocking Socks

Nothing says pop-punk and revisiting teenage angst better than fishnet. An easy way to incorporate the style into your wardrobe is by sporting socks like these ones.

Bright and Bold

Mooshie Table Lamp

This table lamp puts its own twist on the popular ’70s mushroom lamp that you’re probably seeing everywhere. It’s got the sculptural aspect on the top and the striking color on the bottom, making it the statement lighting fixture you’re going to want on display in your home.

Minimal Rattan Sconce

This rattan sconce could certainly pass as a work of art that you could easily find in a museum. It does double duty as both a functional light fixture and a super stylish piece of décor.