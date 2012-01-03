Etsy Reminds Us That In 2012, It’s All About The Apocalypse

It’s the end of the world! Well, not really. At least we hope not. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with the Mayan prophecy. We have a feeling that the apocalypse is going to have a major moment in fashion accessories this year.

Etsy has jumped on the “end of the world” train with a host of cute knick-knacks to add a little scary spice (no pun intended) to your daily habits. Sending a greeting card? Why not add an apocalyptic twist?! So click through the slideshow above for five ways to kick off the final year of our existence. Happy New Year!