StyleCaster
Share

Etsy Reminds Us That In 2012, It’s All About The Apocalypse

What's hot
StyleCaster

Etsy Reminds Us That In 2012, It’s All About The Apocalypse

Jessica Rubin
by
Etsy Reminds Us That In 2012, It’s All About The Apocalypse
6 Start slideshow

It’s the end of the world! Well, not really. At least we hope not. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with the Mayan prophecy. We have a feeling that the apocalypse is going to have a major moment in fashion accessories this year.

Etsy has jumped on the “end of the world” train with a host of cute knick-knacks to add a little scary spice (no pun intended) to your daily habits. Sending a greeting card? Why not add an apocalyptic twist?! So click through the slideshow above for five ways to kick off the final year of our existence. Happy New Year!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Vintage Tee 2012, $45, at Etsy

Getting Ready For apocalypse 12/21/2012 Greeting Card, $3, at Etsy

2012 End Of The World Calendar, $20.12, at Etsy

I Will Survive 2012 Apocalypse Mayan Calednar Plaque Room Fecoration or Large Coaster, $10, at Etsy

Mayan Calendar 2012 Cufflinks, $19, at Etsy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe

The Way They Were: A Look Back At Brad Goreski & Rachel Zoe

Promoted Stories

share