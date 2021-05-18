Etsy’s Outdoor Sale Is Here To Upgrade Your Backyard For Summer

Scroll To See More Images
Picture this: It’s the middle of summer and you and a bunch of your closest friends are sipping on some white wine in your backyard. Chances are, you’d probably want your space to look Instagram-ready for that sort of occasion, right? Cue Etsy, a.k.a. one of the best sites on the web for unique decor, with all the right pieces to amp up your yard, porch or patio. And if you’re wondering how you’re going to afford an entirely new space, say less—the first-ever Etsy Outdoor Sale is going on right now. Yes, I’m serious!
Yes, you read that correctly. Etsy—your favorite retailer for handmade and one-of-a-kind goods—has a massive sale going on right now and it includes a little bit of everything for your outdoor space. I’m talking planters, colorful stools and even freakin’ fire pits. Participating sellers are offering discounts up to 20 percent off their items from now until May 24, so you’ve got just under a week to pick out your favorite pieces before you finally pull the trigger.
This sale is truly coming at the perfect time. Spending so long indoors has given me a major case of DIY fever when it comes to revamping my space. Now, I can update my outdoor area while ballin’ on a budget! And honestly, most of these pieces can actually work inside the home if you don’t a backyard. Apartment dwellers, listen up—this sale is for you, too! Take, for instance, the pillows or planters—these can easily be styled in smaller indoor spaces, too.
If you’re ready to get your HGTV on, read on to shop 10 of the cutest pieces from Etsy’s Outdoor Sale, including some adorable mini planters and some weatherproof wall-art. Then check out the rest on Etsy now while the sale lasts.
This 3D-Printed Planter Trio
If succulents are the only plants that you can actually keep alive for longer than a few weeks, you’d better make them look cute in any of these chic mini planters.
These Lattice Barrel Stools
Add some color to your space with one of these vibrant stools! They can also double as mini tables if you need them to. Buy them individually or in a set to customize your look. Personally, I’d go full rainbow and get a few!
These Funky Shallow Bowls
They say the phone eats first, so make your meals look picture-perfect in one of these rustic bowls, perfect for serving guests snacks at your backyard picnic or happy hour. They come in five muted colors and work seamlessly together for an eclectic table setup.
This Farmhouse-Style Pillow
Don’t make the mistake of using indoor pillows outdoors. You’ll regret it when it rains! Instead, customize this oversized pillow and make it match your space. BTW, to all the people with weddings on their calendar this summer—this makes a great personalized gift for the couple who has it all!
These Solar-Powered Mason Jar Lights
Give your space some seriously ethereal flair with these mason jars full of solar-powered twinkly lights. Perfect for creating an ambiance for date night under the stars!
This Botanical Metal Wall Art
If you want to add some floral elements to your space without actually having to take care of a living thing every day, then you need to hang up this wall art. These plants are impossible to kill!
These Colorful Poufs
These colorful handmade poufs are all one-of-a-kind, so they’ll make any space look instantly cooler. They’re also the perfect gift for your friend who just moved into a new apartment this year. Skip the candle and splurge on a great gift they’ll use for years.
This Sweet Bistro Dining Set
If you’re new to the whole outdoor-living thing, you probably should start with a table and chairs. Buying this unique set guarantees that no one will have the same pieces as you—and what’s better than that?
These Iron Accent Tables
Step up your table decor game with this set of two stylish accent tables. You can put them indoors or outdoors, but I think they’re perfect for your soon-to-be-bougie patio space.
This Welcoming Doormat
Good home decor starts before you even enter someone’s space! This colorful doormat says it all and is priced at under $35 bucks.