Etsy’s Outdoor Sale Is Here To Upgrade Your Backyard For Summer

Julia Marzovilla
by
Photo: Courtesy of BenOuarainRugs/Etsy.

Picture this: It’s the middle of summer and you and a bunch of your closest friends are sipping on some white wine in your backyard. Chances are, you’d probably want your space to look Instagram-ready for that sort of occasion, right? Cue Etsy, a.k.a. one of the best sites on the web for unique decor, with all the right pieces to amp up your yard, porch or patio. And if you’re wondering how you’re going to afford an entirely new space, say less—the first-ever Etsy Outdoor Sale is going on right now. Yes, I’m serious!

Yes, you read that correctly. Etsy—your favorite retailer for handmade and one-of-a-kind goods—has a massive sale going on right now and it includes a little bit of everything for your outdoor space. I’m talking planters, colorful stools and even freakin’ fire pits. Participating sellers are offering discounts up to 20 percent off their items from now until May 24, so you’ve got just under a week to pick out your favorite pieces before you finally pull the trigger.

This sale is truly coming at the perfect time. Spending so long indoors has given me a major case of DIY fever when it comes to revamping my space. Now, I can update my outdoor area while ballin’ on a budget! And honestly, most of these pieces can actually work inside the home if you don’t a backyard. Apartment dwellers, listen up—this sale is for you, too! Take, for instance, the pillows or planters—these can easily be styled in smaller indoor spaces, too.

If you’re ready to get your HGTV on, read on to shop 10 of the cutest pieces from Etsy’s Outdoor Sale, including some adorable mini planters and some weatherproof wall-art. Then check out the rest on Etsy now while the sale lasts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of PrintsByRyanPBR/Etsy.

This 3D-Printed Planter Trio

If succulents are the only plants that you can actually keep alive for longer than a few weeks, you’d better make them look cute in any of these chic mini planters.

Mini Planter Trio $10.20
Courtesy of Sure2shop247com/Etsy.

These Lattice Barrel Stools

Add some color to your space with one of these vibrant stools! They can also double as mini tables if you need them to. Buy them individually or in a set to customize your look. Personally, I’d go full rainbow and get a few!

Lattice Barrel Stools $76.49
Courtesy of Middaymotivation/Etsy.

These Funky Shallow Bowls

They say the phone eats first, so make your meals look picture-perfect in one of these rustic bowls, perfect for serving guests snacks at your backyard picnic or happy hour. They come in five muted colors and work seamlessly together for an eclectic table setup.

Shallow Bowl Collection $30.48
Courtesy of TheWestGarden/Etsy.

This Farmhouse-Style Pillow

Don’t make the mistake of using indoor pillows outdoors. You’ll regret it when it rains! Instead, customize this oversized pillow and make it match your space. BTW, to all the people with weddings on their calendar this summer—this makes a great personalized gift for the couple who has it all!

Farmhouse Style Outdoor Pillow $28.80
Courtesy of SpectacularSpace/Etsy.

These Solar-Powered Mason Jar Lights

Give your space some seriously ethereal flair with these mason jars full of solar-powered twinkly lights. Perfect for creating an ambiance for date night under the stars!

Solar Garden Mason Jar $83.98
Courtesy of Metalwallartt/Etsy.

This Botanical Metal Wall Art

If you want to add some floral elements to your space without actually having to take care of a living thing every day, then you need to hang up this wall art. These plants are impossible to kill!

Hanging Flowers Metal Wall Art $94.50
Courtesy of BenOuarainRugs/Etsy.

These Colorful Poufs

These colorful handmade poufs are all one-of-a-kind, so they’ll make any space look instantly cooler. They’re also the perfect gift for your friend who just moved into a new apartment this year. Skip the candle and splurge on a great gift they’ll use for years.

Morocco Kilim Pouf $121.20
Courtesy of MediterraneanImports/Etsy.

This Sweet Bistro Dining Set

If you’re new to the whole outdoor-living thing, you probably should start with a table and chairs. Buying this unique set guarantees that no one will have the same pieces as you—and what’s better than that?

AMIRA Garden Bistro Set $526.80
Courtesy of Sure2shop247com/Etsy.

These Iron Accent Tables

Step up your table decor game with this set of two stylish accent tables. You can put them indoors or outdoors, but I think they’re perfect for your soon-to-be-bougie patio space.

Indoor Outdoor Iron Accent Table $161.99
Courtesy of LegoSetShop/Etsy.

This Welcoming Doormat

Good home decor starts before you even enter someone’s space! This colorful doormat says it all and is priced at under $35 bucks.

Floral Hello Doormat $33.68
