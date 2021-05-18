Etsy’s Outdoor Sale Is Here To Upgrade Your Backyard For Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Picture this: It’s the middle of summer and you and a bunch of your closest friends are sipping on some white wine in your backyard. Chances are, you’d probably want your space to look Instagram-ready for that sort of occasion, right? Cue Etsy, a.k.a. one of the best sites on the web for unique decor, with all the right pieces to amp up your yard, porch or patio. And if you’re wondering how you’re going to afford an entirely new space, say less—the first-ever Etsy Outdoor Sale is going on right now. Yes, I’m serious!

Yes, you read that correctly. Etsy—your favorite retailer for handmade and one-of-a-kind goods—has a massive sale going on right now and it includes a little bit of everything for your outdoor space. I’m talking planters, colorful stools and even freakin’ fire pits. Participating sellers are offering discounts up to 20 percent off their items from now until May 24, so you’ve got just under a week to pick out your favorite pieces before you finally pull the trigger.

This sale is truly coming at the perfect time. Spending so long indoors has given me a major case of DIY fever when it comes to revamping my space. Now, I can update my outdoor area while ballin’ on a budget! And honestly, most of these pieces can actually work inside the home if you don’t a backyard. Apartment dwellers, listen up—this sale is for you, too! Take, for instance, the pillows or planters—these can easily be styled in smaller indoor spaces, too.

If you’re ready to get your HGTV on, read on to shop 10 of the cutest pieces from Etsy’s Outdoor Sale, including some adorable mini planters and some weatherproof wall-art. Then check out the rest on Etsy now while the sale lasts.

