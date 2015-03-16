Etsy Under Fire: Is the Online Indie Marketplace Losing its Authenticity?

Etsy, the online market place known for scoring unique handmade and vintage goods, has been under fire lately after both sellers and buyers started to question the authenticity of the products being sold. A recent New York Times article breaks down why, exactly, the wildly successful company may be in trouble.

The website has almost 54 million members—chances are, you’re one of them—and allows users to set up their own online boutiques through the site, where they sell things they make themselves or vintage goods, which is in line with the founders’ mission: To create “a new economy” that re-established the connection between buyer and seller. Another guiding principle of Etsy—everything sold has to be made by the merchants themselves. This is the detail that’s started to give the company some issues.

As successful merchants’ boutiques grow, they find it increasingly hard to keep up with orders and get their products made and shipped in a timely manner. The logical solution that many high-volume sellers have turned to is hiring workers to help with the manufacturing of the goods they’re hawking. However, this goes against the “must be made by the merchant” principle of the company, and many merchants have begun to push back against this rule.

One boutique of note is Alicia Shaffer’s Three Bird Nest—a buzzy boutique that’s been in the press lately for its ability to generate over $70,000 a month selling headbands, hair ties, hats, leg warmers and the occasional T-shirt. The boutique has such a large following and so many dedicated shoppers that Shaffer has had to hire 25 local seamstresses to help her keep up with the demand. Which means that—though the growth has been a coup for her—she’s become the target of online scrutiny and, to some active users, represents the downfall of the indie marketplace Etsy once was.

It’s not shocking that Etsy is struggling to balance it’s artisan beginnings with its massively growing number of users. The site has become so big, in fact, that it’s nearly outgrown the original concept and several high-volume boutiques like Shaffer’s have been criticized for hiring laborers and outsourcing manufacturing to China or other cheap-labor hubs.

For die-hard Etsy users who rely on the site for an alternative to global mass production and consumption, this is a big problem and defies all the principles that made Etsy so unique in the first place. For the average online shopper who simply enjoys picking up something cute from cool, unique boutiques, this may be less of an issue.

Still, if the company hopes to maintain its credibility and authenticity, it’ll have to attempt to balance its homegrown, handmade roots with the successful retailers it created—something that will be interesting to watch.