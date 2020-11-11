15 Unique Holiday Gifts I’m Buying On Etsy For My Nearest & Dearest

Scroll To See More Images

Let me be real: It can sometimes be hard to find holiday gifts that’ll truly surprise and delight the people on your shopping list. Instead of getting your friends and family the obvious pricy presents—AirPods, air fryers and slippers—why not wow them with a few Etsy holiday gifts instead? That’s what I’m doing this year, especially because my friends and family are scattered around the country.

I can’t be with everyone I love in-person this year, so I want what I send them to be extra-special. And personally, I think a funny gift or something that shows how well you know the person always plays better than a shiny new kitchen appliance. It really is the thought that counts!

With that in mind, let’s give credit where credit is due—Etsy is the MVP when it comes to unique gifts. The retailer has so many handmade gifts and things that you’d never find anywhere else, and ordering from small businesses just gives me the warm fuzzies, especially compared to shopping at big box stores.

Small businesses need all the help they can get right now, and you’ll find Etsy’s array of holiday offerings to be incredible. So many of these sellers basically majored in personalization, so everything feels custom and special, not too at-home DIY or cheesy.

I combed through the limitless options on Etsy to find gifts for everyone on your list, whether you’re shopping for your friend who is always cold, or your astro-obsessed sister who loves repping her star sign. Read on for 15 gifts that are guaranteed to please.

PSA: You better get buying, because in 2020, the hardest part of holiday shopping is figuring out the shipping timing. There’s no time like the present to buy a present early!

This Cute Candle-Making Kit

If you have a friend who always has a candle lit, get them this DIY candle kit so they can make one of their very own. Figure out their scent preferences before you place an order; you can choose from a variety including fan faves like English lavender and refreshing peppermint.

This Personalized Sky Map

Send your BFF, SO or parents a framed map of the sky for any specific date. Whether it’s their birthday, an anniversary or just a truly epic evening, you can commemorate it with a one-of-a-kind print they’ll love.

This Custom Cursive Necklace

OK, so this style of script name necklace has had a major resurgence, no doubt thanks to the major SATC Carrie vibes. You can personalize the name, script size, length and finish, giving you tons of control over how it’s going to look.

This Oh-So-Chunky Blanket

Throws are so yesterday. This super-chunky knitted blanket is the ultimate winter snuggling essential, and a perfect gift to send a loved one who lives far away in lieu of a holiday hug.

This Very Necessary Christmas Mug

I don’t always love getting people holiday-themed gifts during the holidays, but a new mug is always a good idea, especially if your loved one can’t resist the Hallmark channel during this time of year. TBH, who can resist???

This Astrology-Lover’s Dream Pendant

If your friend uses their star sign as a way to introduce themselves, it’s time to get them a Zodiac necklace. Instead of a boring old bull or fish, this dainty necklace displays the sign’s constellation, and you can even add on a birthstone accent!

This Bath Time Box Set

This year is hard, so if your friend desperately needs some self-care, this bath time box is the perf option. You can choose the scents of the bath bomb, bath salts and soap, so it feels way more personal than any generic beauty gift set.

This Clever Batch Cocktail Kit

If your friend wants cocktails all of the time but isn’t going to bars right now (practice social-distancing, people!) this is definitely thr gift for them. These cocktail infusion kits turn their favorite bourbon or whiskey into a bougie Old Fashioned like the kind they’d order out.

These Handmade Earrings

Instead of running to Zara or another chain store to gift your friends some accessories, get some truly unique earrings from a small business instead. These gold and acetate astro earrings are especially beautiful.

These Super-Luxe Socks

For the person who has everything, get them a pair of velvety socks. The fashionista in your life can display these with some block heels or slides, and the homebody will love cozying up in them while working from home.

This Gorgeous Art Print

This stunning, minimalist print is great for any aspiring art collector. Plus, you’re just paying for the download, so you can take it to a store to get it printed yourself for way less than what art normally costs. You also don’t have to anxiously wait for it to ship, and you can choose a frame that suits your gift-ees home perfectly.

This Striking Suncatcher

Don’t gift yet another succulent; there are so many more unique home decor options! Get super creative with this eye-catching cactus suncatcher. It’s so beautiful IRL, you might want to order a matching one for yourself.

This Debonaire Dopp Kit

Most men won’t usually go out of the way to buy nice things for themselves, so this gift is truly thoughtful. Designed by Queer Eye’s Tan France, this leather toiletry bag can even be embroidered with the recipient’s initials.

A Charcuterie-Ready Cutting Board

Who knew that cutting boards could look like actual pieces of art? This wooden cutting board is so stunning, it doubles as a meats and cheeses display board—and we all know someone who became charcuterie-obsessed this year.

These Bachelorette-Approved Coasters

If your friend is a huge JoJo fan, get them these boho chic coasters JoJo and Etsy’s macrame collab. They’d also look great underneath tiny plant pots or candles, FYI.