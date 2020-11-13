Etsy’s Epic Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse To Support Small & Black-Owned Businesses

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re looking for a stylish way to support small and independent businesses or custom-made gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list (including yourself, of course), Etsy’s Black Friday sale is coming your way this month with plenty of opportunities to score on unique home decor items, jewelry pieces, Christmas ornaments, chic face masks, and so much more. Etsy’s Black Friday 2020 sale is going to be their biggest one yet, and it will run for an entire week this year, featuring thousands of different items at steep discounts sitewide marked down up to 60 percent off, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to save big and check off gifts for everyone on your list without going bankrupt in the process.

Etsy’s Cyber Week sale officially kicks off on November 30 at midnight EST and will run through December 2—with even more deals being dropped on November 25—, giving shoppers and bargain hunters two additional days to shop all of the deals (their annual Black Friday sale usually runs for only eight days, but this year it will be live for ten). If you’re antsy to get an extra jump start on holiday savings, Etsy’s already released a huge selection of holiday deals marked down 20 percent. Scroll through below for a sneaker peek on some of the deals this year, and a few that are already live and shoppable.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pom Pom Earrings

These ridiculously adorable handmade earrings are already marked down 10 percent and will be discounted 20 percent when the sale is live.

Abstract Desert Art Print

What better time to invest in some fresh wall art when it’s 20 percent off?

Pastel Custom Mask Chain

Wearing masks just became even cooler. This customizable chain will be 20 percent off during Cyber Week.

Cranberry Apple Hand-Poured Scented Candle

This female and Black-owned candle brand will be marked down 20 percent, and the festive cranberry scent makes for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Personalized Dopp Kit

Looking for a solid gift for the guy in your life? Look no further. This luxe dopp kit will be marked down 60 percent off during Cyber Week.

Pet Portrait Ornaments

I always say that pet gifts are pretty foolproof, and these truly hit the spot. They’ll be 20 percent off on November 23.

Gin & Tonic Lip Balm

Yet another excellent stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your list.