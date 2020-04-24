Altuzarra Just Teamed Up With Etsy To Create The Ultimate Home Decor Refresh

While fashion brand Altuzarra is typically known for their ready-to-wear women’s luxury clothing, they’ve officially leapt out of the box to collaborate with eight global Etsy artisans and create the home decor refresh you need in your life right now. Think masculine bohemian vibes with some majorly trendy details. From coasters and placemats to pillows and unique decorative objects, the Altuzarra and Etsy home decor collection is chock-full of pieces that can easily float from season to season. No matter your personal decor style, this collaboration includes items that are neutral enough to fit into everyone’s homes—along with some seriously cool statement pieces.

Joseph Altuzarra was clearly inspired in some ways by his own designs, as the colors in his Etsy collection are reminiscent of the browns and reds featured in the latest Altuzarra collections. These translate effortlessly into home decor, and create a sultry bohemian energy that permeates throughout, almost leaping off the screen and making its way into your home. You can see a cultural influence as well, which is, in part, thanks to the fact that Altuzarra collaborated with different artisans from around the world to create the collection. Each piece is obviously very thoughtfully crafted, and sure to add warmth and style to your home for years.

The entire collection is now available on both the Etsy site as well as the Altuzarra site. Ranging in price from $39 to $1400, there’s something for everyone and every budget in this limited edition collaboration. Pieces are already starting to sell out, though, so snag these artisan pieces ASAP. You can shop our favorites below, but be sure to check out the entire collection to get the full effect. Your home decor upgrade awaits.

1. Set Of Four Candlesticks

These candlesticks are as useful as they are gorgeous. They’d look perfect as a centerpiece on your dining room table or on the mantle as some beautiful decor.

2. Tie Dye Silk Pillow Cover

In case you missed it, tie-dye is having a major moment in 2020. This tie-dye pillow cover is an easy way to bring the summer trend into your home.

3. Modern Dog Bed

Replace your old, worn out dog bed with something that actually matches your home decor. Function and stylish can easily go hand in hand.

4. Crocheted Lace Stone

Sometimes you just want something pretty to put in your home. Whether you display them in a bowl or on a side table, these crocheted black stones are a unique decor object you’re sure to love.

