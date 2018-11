Wordy, statement sweaters have been everywhere this season, and this soft cotton version from Etre Cecile is the perfect gift for that street style fan in your life. Not only is it chic as all get-out, its boyfriend fit and cozy fleece interior will also keep anyone warm through the winter months.

Etre Cecile “La Bombe” Sweatshirt; $172.62 at etrececile.com