Etiquette 101: Everything You Need to Know About Being Polite

No doubt, etiquette has changed a lot since Emily Post laid down the rules. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our best tips on how to be polite and do the right thing in social situations. Whether you want to learn the proper way to do a seating chart, who should pay on a date, or how much to spend on a wedding gift, we’ve got everything you need to be all class, all the time.



Why It’s Never Okay to Not RSVP

R.S.V.P.’ing for parties seems to have gone out of fashion in recent years. To be fair, digital invitations made via e-mail or Facebook have dramatically altered the R.S.V.P. landscape. Facebook, for instance, allows for the response of “Maybe.” When you receive an Evite it is all too easy to click yes, and then not show up.

8 Gym Etiquette No-No’s

Just because the gym is a relaxed environment, doesn’t mean you can let all etiquette go out the window. Here, some key etiquette no no’s to keep in mind. Some might sound like common sense, but if everyone did them all, we wouldn’t need to reiterate them here.

15 Office Etiquette Tips to Always Follow

Most of us these days are spending more time in the office than at home, and one of the biggest mistakes that you can make at work is not being aware of the various etiquette rules to live by.

Should Men Still Open the Door for Women?

Etiquette experts resoundingly say yes, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t remain a complicated proposition.

6 Tips for Traveling on a Plane Without Making Enemies

Wanting to reclaim the air, here are some etiquette tips for air travel so you can begin to set the standard.

Wedding Gift Etiquette: What to Give and How Much to Spend

Here, some basic rules to keep in mind when buying wedding gifts. Yes, the thought counts, but what you give and when you give it counts for just as much.

10 Tips for Perfecting Your Email Etiquette

The e-mails you send can mean the difference between whether you get a job, make a good impression on a client, and even how you maintain friendships. With that in mind we have assembled some key tips to keep in mind every time you send an e-mail.

Who Should Pay on a Date?

It is 2013 and the two sexes still seem to be in complete confusion over who exactly is supposed to pay for a date. In a lot of ways it is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation.

How Much to Tip

There are few etiquette conundrums quite as perplexing as how much to tip. Sure, you’ve mastered the expectation of giving 15 to 20 percent to your waiter at a sit-down restaurant, but how much are you supposed to give your manicurist? How about the bellhop at the hotel who brings your bags to your room?

How to Send a Text Message

In an age where so many conversations are done via text message, it is no wonder that misunderstandings are rampant. After all, tone is next to impossible to convey in text messages, not everyone knows what LOL LMFAO ATK means, and no, it is not OK to text everywhere and anywhere. Here, some quick tips to keep in mind when you are texting.

How to Be the Perfect Houseguest

Staying overnight in someone’s else’s home is a privilege, and altogether different from renting a hotel room for the night. With that in mind, five rules to keep in mind when you are staying over at someone else’s home.

Write a Thank You Note Like Jackie O

We’ll be the first to admit it—when we are having an etiquette conundrum, one of the first things that we do is ask ourselves what would Jackie O do? From planning state dinner with panache, to always (and we mean always) looking pitch perfect, Jackie has come to symbolize the utmost in style.

How to Set the Perfect Table (and Which Fork to Use)

Who can forget the infamous scene in “Pretty Woman” when Vivian, a.k.a. Julia Roberts, gets a much-needed lesson in table etiquette?

Emily Post’s Great-Great-Granddaughter Talks Twitter Etiquette

It may not have ended hunger or war, but it can probably be agreed upon that the world has been a little nicer ever since Emily Post published her authoritative guide to manners, Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics and at Home, back in 1922.

How to Be a Good Dinner Party Host

What are some rules to follow to be the perfect host? We’ve narrowed it down to a list of key points every host should consider if you’re willing to plan ahead and put in a little effort.

Make the Perfect Dinner Party Seating Chart

There’s no reason why you can’t have fun while deciding on the seating arrangements. And to help ensure the process is anything but painful, we’ve compiled a step-by-step guide to assist you in your your planning.

How to Decide Who to Invite to a Party (and the Right Way to Do It)

We’ve assembled the essential tips to make the preliminary stages of planning a party—i.e. putting together a guest list and knowing what type of invitations to send and when to send them—a breeze.

Can the Handwritten Note Make a Comeback?

We chatted with Derek Blasberg on the art of the handwritten note and why it’s ripe for a revival.