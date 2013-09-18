Etiquette 101: How Much To Tip

There are few etiquette conundrums quite as perplexing as how much to tip. Sure, you’ve mastered the expectation of giving 15 to 20 percent to your waiter at a sit-down restaurant, but how much are you supposed to give your manicurist? How about the bellhop at the hotel who brings your bags to your room?

Wanting the answers we sought out the advice of The Emily Post Institute, the definitive guide to etiquette for generations. Their guide, below, will definitely go a long way in taking the guesswork out of tipping.

RESTAURANTS

Sit Down Wait Service: 15 to 20%, pre-tax.

Host/Maitre d’: No obligation for greeting you and showing you to your table. $10 to $20 for going above and beyond to find you a table on a busy night or on occasion, if you are a regular patron.

Take Out: No obligation. 10% for extra service (curb delivery) or a large, complicated order.

Home Delivery: 10 to 15% of the bill, and $2 to $5 for pizza delivery depending on the size of the order and difficulty of delivery.

Bartender: $1 to $2 per drink or 15 to 20% of the tab.

Tip Jars: No obligation. Tip occasionally if your server or barista provides a little something extra or if you are a regular customer.

Restroom Attendant: $0.50 to $3, depending on the level of service.

Valet: $2 to $5. Tip when the car is returned to you.

TRAVEL

Skycap: $2 for the first bag and $1 per additional bag.

Doorman: A smile and a “thanks” when he opens the door. $1 to $4 for carrying luggage. $1-$2 for hailing cab (add an extra $1 if it’s raining). $1 to $4 beyond the call of duty.

Bellhop: $2 first bag, and $1 per additional bag. $2 to $3 for each additional service, such as room delivery.

Housekeeper: $2 to $5 per day, left daily with a note marked “Housekeeping—Thank you.”

Concierge: No obligation for answering questions. $5 to $10 for tickets or restaurant reservations. $15 for hard-to-get tickets or reservations, or 10 to 20% of the ticket price.

Taxi Driver: 15 to 20% of the fare, with a minimum of $1.

SALONS/SPAS

Hair Salon: 15 to 20%, and ask to have it split among those who helped you.

Manicurist: 15 to 20% of the service.

Facial, Waxing, Massage: 15 to 20% of the service.

