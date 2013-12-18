Etiquette 101: How Much To Tip Everyone In Your Life During the Holidays

The holidays are a stressful time for a lot of reasons, one of which is figuring out how much of a tip to give everyone in your life. A couple of points to keep in mind: Give what you can. Stretched this year? Bake cookies and write thank you notes instead. Also, make a list of all of the important service people in your life, that you see regularly. It would be a big mistake to not give a holiday tip to your apartment super for instance, who regularly helps you unclog drains and change lightbulbs, but the hair stylist you see once a year doesn’t have to be on the mandatory list. Lastly, whenever possible you should hand deliver your gifts, along with a handwritten note. It is a just a nice touch.

Here, some general guidelines on how much to tip during the holidays:

Manicurist: $25 to $50 or a gift

Hair stylist: $50 to $100 or a gift

Barber: Up to the cost of one haircut or a gift

Personal trainer: Up to the cost of one session or a gift

Housekeeper: Up to the cost of one visit

Au pair or live-in nanny: One or two weeks’ pay and a gift from your children

Teacher: A gift card or gift certificate for up to $25, or pitch in with some of the other parents and buy a more expensive gift certificate

Day care provider: $20 to $70 each, plus a small gift from your child

Babysitter: An evening’s pay, plus a gift from your child

Massage therapist: Up to the cost of one session or a gift

Superintendent: $20 to $80 or even more, depending on how helpful he or she has been

Doorman: $15 to $100 or even more, depending on how helpful he or she has been

Mail carrier: Small gift or gift card up to $20

Newspaper carrier: $10 to $30

Sanitation worker: $10 to $30 each for private service; make sure check your local municipality for regulations, as some areas may not allow tipping

Yard or garden worker: $20 to $50 or a gift card

Handyman: $15 to $50 or a gift card

Pool cleaners: Up to the cost of one cleaning or gift card

Dog walker: Up to one week’s pay or a gift

Pet groomer: Up to the cost of one session or a gift

