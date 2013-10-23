Etiquette 101: Should Men Still Open the Door For Women?

Should men still open the door for women? Etiquette experts resoundingly say yes, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t remain a complicated proposition. Some women (and men) argue that if women want to be considered equals they should act as equals in every way. Of course, the other side of the argument, is that we shouldn’t kill chivalry completely.

Here, the ins and outs of holding the door open, for you guys out there. Yes, we women do appreciate it, and the little things do count.

1. If you get to the door before a woman, it is simple, just open the door! The same is true when you are on a date and you are entering a car.

2. If she starts opening the door for herself, just pull it further open. Don’t brush her hand off the door knob or door handle and don’t offer any sanctimonious ”I insist” or “allow me” entreaties. Basically, don’t make a big deal about it.

3. If there is a double door situation (like in an office or an apartment building) open the first door, but not the second. When she gets to the second door simply help her thought it.

4. It is great to be gentleman, but don’t knock her over to get to the door first. If you can’t make it look effortless and easy, don’t do it.

5. If she doesn’t want the door opened for her, respect that. Some women will tell you straight up that they don’t like doors opened for them. Fair enough.

6. Your duty is to the woman you are with, not the public at large. After the woman you are with has walked through the door, follow her through.

7. Keep in mind to always hold the door open for someone with disabilities, or for an older person, no matter if they are a man or a woman.

8. And lastly, if someone opens a door for you, always smile and say, “Thank you!”

