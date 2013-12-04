Etiquette 101: Holiday Office Party Etiquette Tips

The holidays are fully upon, and we all know what that means, it is office holiday party season. Sure, your office holiday party is about having fun, but it is also about making a good impression in front of your boss, and setting the right tone with your colleagues. In other words, you don’t want to be the drunk person twerking to Miley Cyrus at this affair (save that for your personal holiday party).

Here, some rules to keep in mind. Have fun, but keep it PG-13 people.

Consider It Mandatory. If your office is throwing a holiday party, basically consider it mandatory (whether it is officially or not). If you are new to your company, talk to other colleagues and ask what you can expect from the party.

Look to the Invite. Besides the date, time, and location, the party invitation will offer a lot of cues for what to expect, including whether or not it is appropriate to bring a guest, and what you should wear.

Err On the Side of Caution With Your Outfit. Take cues from the location and time of the party when deciding what to wear. Keep in mind above all else that this is your office holiday party, so you don’t want to show too much skin.

Prepare Conversation Topics Ahead. Think of conversation topics before the party starts. Refresh your memory on your colleagues’ significant others’ names and kids. When in doubt, ask about holiday plans.

Party In Moderation. Above all, keep it PG-13, this is your office holiday party. That means, be mindful of how much you are drinking, and keep dancing and other merriment to a minimum too (you don’t want to be whispered about the next day).

Refrain From Gossip. It can be tempting to gossip at the office holiday party, but just say no. Chances are high it will come back to haunt you.

Be Mindful of Socializing Photos. Use the “two fridge test” when deciding whether to post photos from your office holiday. Whatever you want to post, imagine putting it on your fridge at home and see if the pictures are appropriate if your kids walk by. The second fridge is at work. Would the photo be O.K. for your boss to see?

