Estee Stanley: Tiffany, Decor and Celebrity Styling Now

Estee Stanley has been a celebrity stylist since before everyone knew what a celebrity stylist was. Based in LA, the stylist has integrated interior design into her repertoire, since you know, good taste isn’t confined to the closet. Stanley’s latest endeavor was styling the lookbook for Tiffany Locks, a new collection from the storied jeweler that serves as a charming counterpart to its famous key design. We talked to her about that lookbook, the state of celebrity styling today and the girls who are getting it done.



How did you first get involved with celebrity styling?

I was a new stylist and a new director, McG, liked my style and asked me if I would style a new band called Sugar Ray for their new video. That led in to styling Britney Spears and N’Sync and then after a couple years of that I moved more into red carpet.

How has it changed since you started?

Back then, stylists had much more creative freedom. Now that there are so many more celebrities than there used to be, there is more to take into consideration about a celebrity’s image to make sure they stay relevant.

Who celebrity wise do you think is styled well lately?

Diane Kruger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lea Michele, and Blake Lively.

When you start working with a celebrity client how do you determine how to build their look?

I have to get to know them – I usually ask what other celebrities they look up to style wise to get a sense of what they like and what image they want to portray. But what looks good on one person won’t always look good on another, so I always have to take their body type and skin tone into consideration. Then I have fittings and introduce them to new designers, seeing what looks good on them and what they feel best in, then move on from there.

Do you think celebrity dressing and branding go hand in hand?

Of course! That’s why designers are so specific about who they want to represent their brand. It’s the same way that I have to think about what will look good on my clients, as well as what will be cohesive with the image they want to maintain.

You also started integrating interior design into your portfolio, how do interior design and fashion differ from each other, how is your approach similar?

They’re both very similar, but interiors is on a bigger scale. Just like I have to get to know someone – their interests, their likes and dislikes – in order to dress them, I have to do the same when creating their environment.

What is your interior design ethos? How would you describe your style?

I like to put together livable homes – I hate when everything is too put-together. I don’t believe in formal sitting rooms where you’re afraid to move a couch cushion. I like to design homes where every room is not only useable, but is used over and over.

When it comes to working with a heritage brand like Tiffany, how did you approach the lookbook?

I’ve loved Tiffany ever since I was a little girl, and it’s such a classic and sophisticated brand that I wanted to make sure that shone through. I kept the look classic and stylish but still added a little edge to modernize it. My goal is always to create a timeless look – you won’t look back at the lookbook 10 years from now and feel that it’s dated.

What are the trends you like for Spring/Summer?

Tons of jewelry, any Fendi bag, and dresses and skirts with high slits.

Anything you wish would go away?

Leggings. I get that they’re easy to throw on, but everyone could stand to put in a little more effort to their look.

Which designers are you excited about now?

The Row, Giambattista Valli, Carven, Arfango shoes, Suno, Chanel – always.

The Tifany Locks collection ranges from $80 to $6,000 and is available at select Tiffany & Co. stores worldwide.