Estate Sale at Chateau Gabriel

After raising $484.6 million in February, additional pieces from the collection of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé are on sale at Christie’s.

The 1,200 pieces, estimated at $5.7 million include artwork and furniture from Château Gabriel near Deauville and the Parisian homes of the two collectors. All proceeds will go towards HIV/AIDS research.

The auction in February featured the more famous pieces from Picasso, Matisse, Mondrian, and others, while this auction includes more personal items. A set of YSL’s Louis Vuitton luggage, three crocodile-skin Hermès suitcases, and his Mercedes Benz S Class are all for sale.

The image above is of Château Gabriel, which Saint Laurent decorated with Marcel Proust’s novel Remembrance of Things Past in mind.

[WWD]