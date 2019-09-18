Kitchen Essentials Every Starter Chef Needs

Finally getting around to making those Pinterest recipes you saved forever ago? We feel you. Though eating out is fun and takeout convenient, nothing beats the efficiency and personalization of cooking at home. The only issue is getting started.

Since we fully understand how hard it can be to go from foodie Pinterest board to straight-up Ina Garten status, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted seven essentials any starter chef needs. consider this your unofficial guide to fleshing out your kitchen (and your cooking expertise).

1. Learn to Cook: A Down and Dirty Guide to Cooking

We know, we know—cookbooks can be seriously intimidating. But the Down and Dirty Guide to Cooking does a great job catering to beginners. In this book, you’ll find more than 150 eye-catching recipes that’ll give the ones you found on Pinterest a run for their money. Even better? Most of the recipes in this cookbook are easy to make and don’t require a ton of time. So the next time you get hungry, whip out this quick and dirty guide—you’ll be devouring delicious food in no time.

2. 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

This knife set will have you slicing, dicing and chopping your way to kitchen success in no time. The 14-piece set includes knives for paring, slicing, cutting bread and more. Plus, there’s a professional sharpening rod to keep your blades working as they should.

3. 15-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Now that you’ve got the books, the knives and the utensils, you’re gonna need some pots and pans. That’s where this 15-piece cookware set comes in. The starter kit includes pots and pans, as well as a handful of heat-resistant cooking utensils (nice supplements to the set you scored above).