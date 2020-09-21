Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelets for Aromatherapy on the Go

Whether from the pressure of a demanding career or the normal ups and downs of life, sometimes, when we’re stressed, many of us turn a slew of different self-care practices to help calm our nerves, ranging from a long bubble bath or an evening glass of red wine to help you unwind. However, if you’re looking for a more convenient option to experience the calming properties of aromatherapy, essential oil diffusers are an excellent alternative to add to your home. Aside from elevating your mood and your home’s overall ambiance, aromatherapy diffusers also double as home fragrance devices. Now, you can bring the calming properties of your at-home diffuser when you’re on-the-go thanks to essential oil diffuser bracelets.

These wearable aromatherapy accessories can help you stay relaxed and centered when you’re not at home, and they actually look pretty cute. It’s true: you don’t have to sacrifice style to keep your nerves balanced when you’re at the office, running errands, or sitting in stop-and-go traffic. Aside from investing in one of the affordable options we’ve rounded up below, all you need to do is add a bit of water and choose your favorite essential oil.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Maromalife Diffuser Bracelet Essential Oils Handmade Aromatherapy Bracelet

Featuring a stylish twisted rope design band made of comfortable and durable cotton, as well as high-quality stainless steel that offers shine and is fade-resistant.

2. Lava Rock Oil Diffusing Bracelet

Featuring matte black lava stones that effectively absorb and retain your essential oil of choice, this scent-diffusing bracelet is the perfect blend of style and function.

3. Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet

This essential oil diffusing bracelet comes with four bottles of different essential oils to pick and choose depending on your mood. It also makes a great gift because it comes with a deluxe box and packaging.