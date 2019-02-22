StyleCaster
The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Celebrity events are always chock-full of stunning looks—I mean, they are filled with celebrities—but some occasions boast more incredible ensembles than others. On Thursday afternoon, stars arrived to yet another event just days before the 2019 Oscars. (I’m pretty sure they never sleep.) Much to our delight, the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon photos proved that the celebrities attending the event came to stun in myriad beautiful outfits. Seriously, outside of some of the biggest awards shows, rarely do we see so many amazing looks in one place.

Stars like Kelly Rowland, Regina King, Amandla Sternberg and Chloe X Halle showed up to the luncheon looking absolutely gorgeous. From trendy jumpsuits to abstract dresses and gorgeous suits, these celebs didn’t just come to play—they came to win. If we could give awards to each and every one of these outfits, we would. But, since we hold very little sartorial awards power, we’ll just honor some of our favorite looks from the Essence event.

shutterstock 10114592m The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.

Amandla Sternberg wore a seriously stunning Ellery suit over a floral long-sleeved top. From her roles in The Hunger Games to The Darkest Minds, we’re quickly becoming obsessed with this young star—and her killer style.

shutterstock 10114643as The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.

Of course, a legend like Kelly Rowland stunned, wearing a hot pink Keti Chkhikvadze dress.

shutterstock 10114643n The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.

And Amber Riley—OMG. The actress killed it in a Pretty Little Thing, High-Street Brand ensemble that has instantly become our night-out fashion inspiration.

shutterstock 10114656n The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

Further proving she can do no wrong, Regina King rocked the winter jumpsuit trend in a red, black and white striped L’Agence ensemble topped with a bright red blazer. She wields such sartorial power with this outfit.

shutterstock 10114685l The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Chloe x Halle are seriously on their way to becoming the best dressed of young Hollywood—especially if they keep wearing beautifully abstract dresses like these.

shutterstock 10114719bf The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock.

Another young Hollywood star, Skai Jackson looked incredible wearing Rebecca Vallance. Combining pink polka dots and a pink fur coat was a seriously genius move.

shutterstock 10114719x The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon Was Full of Incredible Looks

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock.

And, of course, KiKi Layne donned an incredible look. She wore a straight-from-the-runway Ulla Johnson ensemble that has us swooning.

