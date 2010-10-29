Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive Parties With RLife LIVE

There are a select few people in the world that are swoon-worthy enough to instantly make you feel like a hormone-filled ditsy teenager all over again. Lucky for me, last night I got a chance to chat it up with two such individuals. My ultimate girl crush, Minka Kelly tells me why being the sexiest woman alive gives her serious bragging rights and my dream man, Robin Thicke gushes to me about the joys of fatherhood. Kelly, Thicke and some other pretty faces came out to party last night at Time Squares RLounge. To kick off their RLife LIVE Program, Renaissance Hotels across the country hosted simultaneous concerts with performances by some of the music industrys biggest emerging talent. Here in New York, Solange Knowles and Samantha Ronson hit the DJ booth while my favorite R&B heartthrob serenaded ladies with his intoxicating sound.
For those of you who dont know, RLife LIVE is a global entertainment program all about giving people access to the hottest music, bold style, culinary arts and travel and that they did. Click through the slides above to learn all about Minka and Leighton Meesters new flick, find out which pop star Robin Thickes baby boy will be dressed as for Halloween, and much much more.
Minka Kelly on working with Leighton Meester on their upcoming movie, 'The Roommate:' "It was such a joy, such a blast. Shes so talented and shes so good at what she does. Shes actually the antithesis of Blair. Shes such a wonderful girl, not a bitch at all."
And this one is for the fellas Kelly on her ideal man: "I think smart, sexy, and a good sense of humor. Someone like Anderson Cooper; hes just so smart and I think that's great."
Robin Thicke gushed about his baby boy, saying: "I sing to him when Im with him all the time. One of the first songs I ever sang was In the Jungle, then a friend of mine had the Lion King on his iPhone and started playing it for him and the song came on and he flipped out, like, 'thats what daddy sings to me!' Yeah so thats our little connection."
When asked about wife Paula Patton's skills as a mom, Thicke said: "Paulas the best. I mean shes the best wife, the best actress, the best friend and the best mom. I mean everything she does she does with chutzpah."
There's just so much beautiful going on in one picture.
Robin Thicke on how he plans to spend Halloween: "I will be with my wife and son. Im leaving tomorrow, so Ill be in Dubai, where Paula is filming Mission Impossible. Ive never been there before, so Im excited to go. I don't have a costume yet, but maybe Ill dress him [my son] up as Justin Bieber or something."
Minka Kelly on following in the footsteps of women like Megan Fox and Halle Berry: "There are some really incredible women whove held that title, so Im just honored to be in their company. I mean truly, theyre just amazing women. I do have fun with the title. Really its just fun and its more just bragging rights for me when I have grandchildren that I get to say, 'once upon a time your granny was hot.'"
There are a lot of things I dont necessarily love about Scott Disick, but I gotta admit the man can dress! The happy parents both looked fabulous working the red carpet.
Sam Ronson and Solange Knowles took turns spinning beats for partygoers last night. Hey Solange, I'm feelin' those leather shorts girl!