Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive Parties With RLife LIVE

There are a select few people in the world that are swoon-worthy enough to instantly make you feel like a hormone-filled ditsy teenager all over again. Lucky for me, last night I got a chance to chat it up with two such individuals. My ultimate girl crush, Minka Kelly tells me why being the sexiest woman alive gives her serious bragging rights and my dream man, Robin Thicke gushes to me about the joys of fatherhood. Kelly, Thicke and some other pretty faces came out to party last night at Time Squares RLounge. To kick off their RLife LIVE Program, Renaissance Hotels across the country hosted simultaneous concerts with performances by some of the music industrys biggest emerging talent. Here in New York, Solange Knowles and Samantha Ronson hit the DJ booth while my favorite R&B heartthrob serenaded ladies with his intoxicating sound.

For those of you who dont know, RLife LIVE is a global entertainment program all about giving people access to the hottest music, bold style, culinary arts and travel and that they did. Click through the slides above to learn all about Minka and Leighton Meesters new flick, find out which pop star Robin Thickes baby boy will be dressed as for Halloween, and much much more.